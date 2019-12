Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball team is off to a stellar start this season, beginning the season 6-2 and beating some teams for the first time in many years along the way. As our sports director AJ Feldman tells us in his final report, the Panthers are young, but are ready to make a big impact this season.

The Panthers will be back in action a week from Thursday when they host Clearbrook-Gonvick.