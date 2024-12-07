Cass Lake-Bena Girls’ Basketball Stays Undefeated with Win Over Northome/Kelliher

Cass Lake-Bena and Northomer/Kelliher girls’ basketball met three times on the hardwood last year, and all three times, the Mustangs prevailed, including in the Section 8A quarterfinals, where they ended the Panthers’ season.

They met again Friday night with Cass Lake-Bena hosting Northomer/Kelliher. Neither team had a blemish on their record going into the game, and the Panthers came in ranked third in Class A.

Northome/Kelliher’s Kate Thayer scored 27 points, but they weren’t enough, as the Mustangs suffered their first loss of the season. The Panthers remain undefeated after their 84-64 win.