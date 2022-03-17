Cass Lake-Bena Girls Basketball Hungry for State Run After Last Year’s Early Exit

Click to print (Opens in new window)

After a 50-49 loss to Mountain Iron-Buhl in the Class A state tournament quarterfinals last season, the Cass Lake-Bena girls basketball team made it a mission to return back to the state tournament this season. The Panthers accomplished that goal by beating Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 71-53 in the Section 8A championship last Friday. Now, Cass Lake-Bena wants to try and do what they weren’t able to do last March – win in the Class A state tournament.

The Panthers come into the state tournament with a 27-2 record, led by the program’s all-time leading scorer Taryn Frazer. However, Cass Lake-Bena has others who have stepped by and scored in the playoffs, including Krisalyn Seelye, Gabby Fineday, and Amira LaDuke.

CL-B will take on undefeated Hayfield in the Class A quarterfinals on Thursday, March 17th at 1:00 PM at the Maturi Pavilion on the campus of the University of Minnesota.