Cass Lake-Bena Girls’ B-Ball Advances in 8A Tourney as Fineday Reaches 3,000 Pts.

Section girls’ basketball continued Thursday night, where 2-seed Cass Lake-Bena was hosting 7-seed Clearbrook Gonvick in the first round of the 8A tournament.

The Panthers are moving on with a 79-29 win over the Bears and will play Sacred Heart in the quarterfinals on Friday. During the game, Gabby Fineday reached 3,000 career points, making her the first in Cass Lake-Bena history to reach that amount.