Cass Lake-Bena Entertains Possibilities of Purchasing Field Painting Robot

Single task-automation, or more generally speaking, a robot that specializes in doing one thing, is becoming fairly commonplace here in the 21-st century. And that type of technology is now spilling onto the football field, including the one at Cass Lake-Bena high school.

The CLB athletics department is considering purchasing a robot that will paint the lines on the field for football games, along with a little help from Enbridge, a local sponsor of Panther Football.

“However we can support the local community in the way that best meets their needs. That’s what we’re here to do,” said Angela Nordman, a strategist and head of tribal engagement for Enbridge in Cass Lake. “Whether it happens to be a cool project like this with the robot that can paint the lines on the field or any number of new ideas, that’s what it’s all about. That’s fun stuff. Best part of my job.”

Currently, getting the field ready for gameday can take 12 hours or more, but with the push of a button, the robot can paint the entire football field in just over 2.5 hours. And the lines are as straight as a ruler.

“As an athletic director, you want to find opportunities for kids and if we don’t have playable fields that look nice, it’s definitely more difficult for kids to come out and feel motivated, ready to go,” explained Caleb Travis, AD for Cass Lake-Bena High School. “And we’ve had great grounds crews in Tyler and Ken for years. And they’re up to that standard. They know what it’s like. But to come out and have a robot do it would be even better.”