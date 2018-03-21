Cass Lake-Bena Boys Basketball Ready For State Quarterfinals
For the first time since 2010, Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball is back at the state tournament. The Panthers received the number three seed in Class A, and will play Rushford-Peterson at 5 PM tomorrow night at Williams Arena in the quarterfinals.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
She's my granddaughter too and a wonderful one at that. I am so proud of her for... Read More
That is my granddaughter she touches the heart. Thank you for sharing her story... Read More
Thank you Lisa! It was my pleasure to cover the exhibit.... Read More
Shirelle, thank you for visiting the Riot of Color exhibit. Your transition from... Read More