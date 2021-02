Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There’s no question that the the Cass Lake-Bena boys basketball program has been one of the more dominant teams in Section 8A recently. This year is no different as the Panthers are currently ranked sixth in the state and are hoping an aggressive defense and a 1-2 scoring punch can lead Cass Lake-Bena back to state.