In boys’ basketball, Cass Lake-Bena was hosting Fosston on Friday. Both teams were coming into the contest trying to build off a win in their previous games.

The Greyhounds came out hot in the first half, but the Panthers mounted a comeback to win 58-54. Kingsley Whitebird had 17 points for Cass Lake-Bena, and Ryne Duppong contributed 12 for Fosston.