Mar 7, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Cass Lake-Bena Boys’ B-Ball Defeats Bagley in 1st Round of Section 8A Playoffs

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Sanford Health Locations 5 24

Home Page Icons 7

Hug Hydronics 4 24

Related News

Sports

Brainerd Girls’ Basketball Clinches 1st Section Title in 28 Years

Sports

Brainerd Boys’ Swim & Dive Sends 5 Swimmers, 1 Diver to Class AA State Meet

Sports

Bemidji State Men’s Hockey to Face-Off with Augustana in Mason Cup Quarterfinals

Sports

Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Making 28th State Appearance with Perfect 9-0 Record