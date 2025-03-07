Skip to content
Watch Live
Lakeland PBS
Passport
Donate
News
Donate
Lakeland News
Mar 7, 2025 | By: Lakeland News
Cass Lake-Bena Boys’ B-Ball Defeats Bagley in 1st Round of Section 8A Playoffs
Share on Facebook
Share on X
Share on Pinterest
Share on Reddit
Share on Email
Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.
Donate Today!
Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS
Related News
Sports
Brainerd Girls’ Basketball Clinches 1st Section Title in 28 Years
Sports
Brainerd Boys’ Swim & Dive Sends 5 Swimmers, 1 Diver to Class AA State Meet
Sports
Bemidji State Men’s Hockey to Face-Off with Augustana in Mason Cup Quarterfinals
Sports
Brainerd Adapted Floor Hockey Making 28th State Appearance with Perfect 9-0 Record
Scroll To Top