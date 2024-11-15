Cass Lake-Bena B-Ball’s Gabby Fineday Stays Home, Commits to BSU

The early signings continued Thursday for many area athletes, including Cass Lake-Bena standout girls’ basketball player Gabby Fineday, who signed her national letter of intent to stay home and play for Bemidji State.

The 5’6″ senior guard has been a staple for the Panthers on offense and defense since joining the varsity as a seventh grader. She is a 2,000-point scorer with the opportunity to be CLB’s individual scoring record holder for both the girls’ and boys’ teams, and potentially be the first 3,000-point scorer in school history.

Continuing to showcase her skills close to home played a major role in her commitment to BSU.

“No other school could offer me a chance to play in front of my family and my friends and my community,” Fineday emphasized. “I think it’s a big deal because you don’t see many Native American people playing sports there. And even like if they have scholarship offers, you know, they usually go other places, and it’s important to show younger generations that it’s possible and that you can do it here, too. Like, you don’t have to go off and like, people can keep track of you, but they never really see you again. So I think it’s just really cool that I get to be right where everyone can see me.”