Jan 11, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Cass Lake-Bena B-Ball’s Gabby Fineday Becomes School’s All-Time Scoring Leader

It’s not often you get to make history two days in a row, but Cass Lake-Bena senior guard Gabby Fineday has done just that.

Heading into Friday’s game, she was just 22 points shy of surpassing her head coach Martin Wind’s school record 2,622 points to become the all-team leading scorer in school history. But before she and the rest of the Panthers took the court against Proctor, Fineday was celebrated for breaking the school’s girls basketball scoring record of 2,593 points set by Taryn Frazer in 2022.

Early on Gabby Fineday made her presence felt, and after the break, Fineday just needed one bucket – and she got it, making her the all-time leading scorer in career points for both boys and girls at Cass Lake-Bena. She finished with 27 points.

It was a close one all the way until the end, but Proctor was able to edge the Panthers by a point. Still, it was a night for the Cass Lake-Bena history books and a big moment for Gabby Fineday.

