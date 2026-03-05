Cass Lake-Area DNR Officer Named Agency’s Conservation Officer of the Year

A conservation officer in the Cass Lake area has been named the Minnesota Department of Natural Resource’s 2025 Conservation Officer of the Year.

Patrick McGowan and four other conservation officers received awards last week during a ceremony at Camp Ripley, according to a press release from the DNR.

McGowan currently patrols the Cass Lake station after a stint in Walker. He’s a familiar face on some of the state’s busiest waterways, including Leech Lake, and DNR officials say he is known among outdoor recreationists as a thorough and fair conservation officer.

McGowan also instructs at the Conservation Officer Academy and is a certified boating instructor, an arson investigator, and a field training officer who works with new conservation officers during their training.

“Pat exemplifies what it means to be a great all-around conservation officer,” said Col. Rodmen Smith, director of the DNR Enforcement Division, in a statement. “He puts our state’s cherished resources first, ensures our newest officers are fully ready to carry on our proud tradition as conservation officers, and is always willing to prioritize others’ needs ahead of his own.”

In addition, McGowan received a lifesaving award for rescuing six young duck hunters on Leech Lake after their boat had overturned in Nov. 2024.