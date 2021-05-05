Cass, Crow Wing Counties to Offer Mobile Vaccination Clinics for Businesses

Click to print (Opens in new window)

For businesses with at least 10 employees interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, both Cass and Crow Wing County health officials are offering mobile vaccination clinics.

“We are asking for clinics to have at least 10 individuals because most of our vaccine vials are based off of five or 10 doses per vial, and our goal is not to waste any vaccine,” Michelle Moritz, Crow Wing County Public Health Supervisor said.

Smaller businesses with less than 10 employees can partner with other businesses in the area to get to at least 10 people.

