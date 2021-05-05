Lakeland PBS

Cass, Crow Wing Counties to Offer Mobile Vaccination Clinics for Businesses

Nick UrsiniMay. 4 2021

For businesses with at least 10 employees interested in receiving the COVID-19 vaccine, both Cass and Crow Wing County health officials are offering mobile vaccination clinics.

“We are asking for clinics to have at least 10 individuals because most of our vaccine vials are based off of five or 10 doses per vial, and our goal is not to waste any vaccine,” Michelle Moritz, Crow Wing County Public Health Supervisor said.

Smaller businesses with less than 10 employees can partner with other businesses in the area to get to at least 10 people.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Walz to Announce Dialing Back of COVID-19 Restrictions Thursday

COVID-19 Vaccine Available in Hubbard County

Cass County Sheriff’s Office Reports Multiple Incidents Over the Weekend

Crow Wing SWCD’s 22nd Tree Pickup Just Around the Corner

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.