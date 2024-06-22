Jun 22, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Cass, Crow Wing Co. Boaters Urged to Go at Slow or No-Wake Speeds

Law enforcement in Cass and Crow Wing counties are urging boaters in those counties to follow a slow or no-wake speed on lakes and waterways when close to the shoreline.

Currently, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources recommends a slow, no-wake zone of at least 200 feet, and sometimes an even greater distance may be appropriate.

Both counties are experiencing higher than normal water levels on lakes and waterways due to recent heavy rainfall.

