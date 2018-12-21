Cass County Warns Public To Check Ice Conditions Before Going To Lakes

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office has received a wide variety of reports of a wide range of ice conditions on area lakes. The unseasonably warm month of December has caused some good early ice conditions to deteriorate and the thaw freeze cycles have opened up large cracks and ice heaves on area lakes.

The area of Walker Bay of Leech Lake is extremely unstable due to late freezing and a large crack that extends from First Point to the middle of Walker Bay as well as an area of open water near First Point, both in common and popular fishing and travel areas.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office urges extreme caution on all area lakes especially during the Holidays when lots of individuals are utilizing area lakes for a wide variety of recreation and shares the following safety information.

1 – No ice should ever be considered safe.

2 – Check existing ice conditions as you travel.

3 – Check with local bait shops, resorts, gas stations, other fisherman for conditions.

4 – Consider other means of transportation other than a motor vehicle. (ATV, snowmobile or foot travel are good choices)

5 – Do not travel on the lake after dark.

6 – Always notify someone of the area you are traveling in and your expected return time.

7 – Carry a cell phone.

8 – Be familiar with the lake – carry a map.

9 – If you need emergency assistance, call 911.

10 – Consider a GPS unit to help you on and off the lake.

11 – Avoid the use of alcohol.

12 – Pay attention to warning signs that are posted. Remember warning signs cannot be posted everywhere.