Cass County Sheriff’s Office Warns Public of Scam Calls

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public that they have seen recent reports of scam calls and text messages where the scammer is posing as a member of their department. The fraudsters are reportedly using a caller ID spoofing technique to make it appear as if they are calling from the Sheriff’s Office, and have even used the name and badge number of a Sheriff’s Office official. If you receive this type of call or scam, hang up immediately and never provide personal or financial information over the phone. Legitimate law enforcement agencies will never demand immediate payment over the phone for fines, missed court dates, or to clear warrants.