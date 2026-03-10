Cass County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Deteriorating Ice on Area Lakes

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of deteriorating and dangerous ice on area lakes.

The Sheriff’s Office reports that numerous large holes have developed on area lakes, especially on Leech Lake. Unseasonably warm temperatures have led to the changing ice conditions.

Officials say freeze-thaw cycles can make these areas look very deceiving, and in some cases lakes transition from solid ice to open water in just a few days. Conditions can vary widely across a single lake due to currents, springs, snow cover, and changing temperatures.

The Sheriff’s Office adds that ice conditions can deteriorate rapidly during spring warm-ups and recommend taking extra precautions if you head on out the lake this late in the season:

Check ice thickness frequently;

Follow minimum thickness guidelines: 4 in. for walking or ice fishing, 5–7 in. for snowmobiles or ATVs, and 9–12 in. for cars or small vehicles;

Wear safety gear like ice picks or claws, a foam life jacket or float suit, ice cleats, and a whistle for emergency signaling;

Never go alone; and

Leave the ice early, as sunshine and warm temperatures can weaken ice throughout the day.

The Minnesota DNR’s remaining fish house removal deadlines this year are at 11:59 p.m. on Mar. 16 for inland waters in the northern one-third of the state and 11:59 p.m. on Mar. 31 for Minnesota-Canada border waters, including Lake of the Woods. The deadline for inland waters in the southern two-thirds of the state was on Mar. 2.