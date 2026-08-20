Cass County Sheriff’s Office Seeing Uptick In Bear Activity

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents and visitors to take precautions following an increase in bear activity and human-bear interactions throughout the area…

In recent months…the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and local law enforcement have responded to a number of incidents involving bears…including one entering a tent at a campground…a motorcyclist crashing into a bear…as well as bears damaging vehicles while attempting to get into rear tonneau covers…

Welk has been with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office since 1997 when he started as dispatcher…

Bear activity has always been prevalent in central and northern Minnesota…however the state overall has recently been seeing a different trend in activity…

Bears known to cross over into people’s neighborhoods typically are looking for food…whether in garbage cans…bird feeders…outdoor grills…or even in vehicles…

Those precautions are something both Sheriff Welk and Cass County Attorney Ben Lindstrom have personal experience with…

According to the Minnesota DNR…Minnesota has anywhere from 12,000-20,000 black bears throughout the state…

However…there has yet to be one fatal bear attack reported in Minnesota…

If faced with a bear encounter…the Sheriff’s Office hopes its residents utilizes its advice…

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is urging residents to not leave bird feeders…garbage cans…coolers or anything with food out during this period of increased bear activity…