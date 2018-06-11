Cass County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Cass Lake Man’s Death

Cass County Sheriff’s office is investigating the death of a Cass Lake man. It happened last Thursday June 7th at 11:56 at night.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a serious assault victim that was brought to the Cass Lake Indian Services Hospital. The victim, a 25-year-old adult male from Cass Lake was pronounced dead a short time later. The Sheriff’s Office and Leech Lake Tribal Police immediately began the investigation and subsequent search warrants were executed at two homes in Pike Bay Township, rural Cass Lake.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiners Office. The incident remains under investigation with the assistance of the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.