Cass County Sheriff’s Office In Search Of Missing Man
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a missing person’s case in the Outing Area. The man was last seen after he fled on foot during a traffic stop.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 38-year-old Jamie Lucas of Brainerd. Lucas was last seen on Friday, July 3rd in Outing near Eastburn Road. Lucas is described as 6’4”, and 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Lucas fled on foot during a traffic stop, and the immediate area was extensively searched by officers and K9.
Anyone with information about Lucas’ whereabouts is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677. There is no photo of Lucas at this time.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.