Cass County Sheriff’s Office Holds Full-Scale Emergency Exercise

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and its Emergency Management department hosted a full-scale emergency exercise in Pine River on Wednesday morning. The simulation involved over 75 participants, including first responders, partners, actors, evaluators, and more.

The exercise was intended to test training and response actions in a simulated but real-world incident involving victims, hazardous materials release, vehicle extrication, and other coordination activities.

“As [an] emergency manager, we want to be prepared for all emergencies, all disasters,” said Chad Emery, deputy director of the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management department. “This piece, it’s going to be testing a lot of different functions within the office, not only the Sheriff’s Office, but the different first responder organizations.”

Many were involved in the day’s exercise, including local fire departments, law enforcement, county public health, and local volunteers, as well as other county, regional, and state partner agencies.

“Mutual aid is a very important piece of emergency response,” Emery emphasized. “On the first response side, we have a lot of local agencies that are involved: North Ambulance, Cuyuna Ambulance is going to be here, Remer Ambulance, Longville.”

In addition to helping test training and equipment in a controlled manner, having multiple agencies together allowed those participating to not only best coordinate response activities, but also deduce the most efficient and effective methods needed to identify potential gaps in planning and training.

“We want to see what things that we can improve on,” stated Cass County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Eric Alger. “We’re always adapting. If there’s a hole in something, we need to fix that. So, we want to see what’s going to work, what doesn’t work. We talk about those things. After the training takes place, we go through an after-action review and we decide what needs to be changed and what worked well.”

Every county in Minnesota is required, by statute, to have an emergency management department and have an emergency plan that is updated and reviewed once a year. For Cass County Emergency Management, ensuring that their plan meets the criteria for preparedness, recovery, and mitigation is always the main goal.

“We need to stay up to date with what’s going on in the world today,” Alger added. “We’re always one phone call away from a major incident, so we need to be prepared to handle that incident and everything that goes along with it.”

Cass County Emergency Management’s emergency plan was reviewed by the state’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) this past year.