Cass County Sheriff Calls for No or Slow Wake on County Waterways
The Cass County Sheriff Office is suggesting no or slow wake on Cass County lakes, rivers, and waterways due to unusually high-water levels.
According to Sheriff Tom Burch, several areas in Cass County have received several inches of rainfall, creating high water issues on area waterways this summer. The Sheriff is now asking that boaters exercise restraint, good judgment, and common sense while operating on area lakes, especially those experiencing high water. Boat operators should reduce their speed while traveling in these sensitive areas.
For more information, you can visit the Cass County Sheriff’s Office’s website.
