Cass County Scholarship Fund Awards 4-Hers For State Fair

Forty-five county 4-Hers were awarded a record $8,070 by the Cass County Friends of Youth State Fair Scholarship Fund to help with expenses for exhibiting at the State Fair, according to a press release.

The scholarships help pay for travel, lodging, meals and entry fees for a variety of exhibits, including home environment, photography, computer science and livestock. Entry fees range from $135 to $150 for non-animal events and $55 for shooting competition.

Backus residents Barb Frederick and Leo and Sue Elyea, co-chairs of the fundraiser, announced the scholarships after a June 11 benefit golf tournament at Tianna Country Club in Walker. Through the scholarship program more than one-fourth of the 158 total youths in Cass County participating in 4H programs received assistance.

“Those who supported the fund drive gave enough money to help each of the 4-Hers who won with their projects at the Cass County fair in Pine River with their State Fair expenses,” said Frederick. “We thank everybody who helped our Cass County youth get to the State Fair.”

Of the total 158 membership, 90 new students were added this year.