Cass County Reminds Citizens To Keep Address Signs Clear of Snow.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reminds residents to make sure that their rural address sign commonly referred to as their “blue number sign” is free of snow and ice.

This winter, snow is piling up and in some instances covering up address signs, making it difficult for responders to find your residence in the event of an emergency. We would like to remind citizens to remove the snow from their address sign or remind their snow plow operator not to cover up the sign, ensuring that it is visible from both directions. Having your sign easily visible will help ensure a timely response from emergency personnel in the event of an emergency.

In accordance with the policy adopted by the County Board on August 7, 2001, after the initial installation of the blue property number signs, the signs become the responsibility of the property owner. “If the blue property sign or post becomes damaged or needs replacement, the landowner may contact the Highway Department for a replacement sign and/or post, at their expense. It is also the owner’s responsibility to install replacement signs and posts,” the cost of a replacement sign is $20.00 and the post is $5.00. It may take 2 to 3 weeks for a replacement sign.

The Highway Department office is located at 8045 Co 12 NW in Walker MN., and the office hours are 8:00 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday or call 218-547-1211.