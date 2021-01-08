Lakeland PBS

Cass County Receives Over 572-Thousand Dollars in COVID-19 Relief

Nick UrsiniJan. 8 2021

According to the Cass County Commissioners, the county received $572,888 in relief fundings to be distributed throughout the county.

County commissioners say priorities will be given to businesses that did not receive prior funding. It will also allow any new businesses under new ownership to apply for help.

At the board meeting, County Administrator Josh Stevenson mentioned the three categories of the grant being as follows:

  • $2,000 for qualified applicants without a dedicated building or facility open to the public for operations.
  • $3,000 for qualified applicants with a dedicated building or facility open to the public and less than 30 employees.
  • $4,000 for qualified applicants with a dedicated building or facility open to the public and more than 30 employees.

