Cass County Receives Nearly $573,000 in COVID-19 Relief

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

According to the Cass County Board of Commissioners, the county received $572,888 in relief funding to be distributed throughout the county.

County commissioners say priorities will be given to businesses that did not receive prior funding. It will also allow any new businesses under new ownership to apply for help.

At the board meeting, County Administrator Josh Stevenson mentioned the three categories of the grant being as follows:

$2,000 for qualified applicants without a dedicated building or facility open to the public for operations.

$3,000 for qualified applicants with a dedicated building or facility open to the public and less than 30 employees.

$4,000 for qualified applicants with a dedicated building or facility open to the public and more than 30 employees.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today