Cass County Offering Drop Boxes To Dispose of Expired or Unused Medications

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) organizes the month of April and specific days as “Drug Take Back Day,” promoting a safe and secure way to drop off unwanted prescription medication. Cass County has been a participant in a program that does exactly that, and that program has grown in popularity over the last several years.

“Take it To The Box” is a community-based campaign in Minnesota designed to provide safe, free, and anonymous disposal of unneeded, unused, or expired prescription and over-the-counter medications.

“The ‘Take It To The Box’ program was established in 2011 to look at prevention within our communities,” said Jamie Richter, Cass County Public Health Planner. “So, how do we help prevent accidental poisonings from kids getting into medications that they don’t need anymore in homes?”

“Everybody seems to have unwanted prescriptions somewhere,” stated Cass County Sheriff Bryan Welk. “If someone, a loved one, was sick and they passed away, what do I do with [the medication]? It becomes a safety issue because some of them drugs are targeted by people who want to use them for nefarious purposes. So we have a way to get rid of them cleanly and professionally.”

Cass County has participated in the program for the last 15 years, and Welk claims that these boxes are being used more every year. Last year alone, over 1,000 pounds of unwanted prescription medications were collected.

“We first started in 2011, and we had one location; it’s now expanded,” said Welk. “Since 2012, we had 280 pounds first recorded, that’s when we first started keeping track, and last year we had 1,057 pounds that we recorded. And even from 2024, [we recorded] almost 801 pounds. So, it was like a 255-pound increase in one year.”

Cass County authorities asks the public to bring medications in their original containers, where the names on labels can be blacked out to keep drop-offs anonymous. Some medications, however, will not be accepted at Take It To The Box locations.

“[W]e do not want chemotherapy drugs. We do not want syringes that have been used,” Richter elaborated. “If there are medications that have a needle that are attached that have not been used, we could take that. But other than that, we do not want needles. On our Cass County Environmental Services page, they do have the appropriate way to dispose of used needles.”

There are now four drop box locations throughout the county, which can be found at law enforcement centers in the cities of Walker, Cass Lake, Pine River, and Lake Shore. You can drop off your medications anonymously Monday through Friday during regular business hours.