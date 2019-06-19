Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Cass County/Northern Lights Casino Holds “Water Connects Us All” Conference

Jun. 18 2019

Cass County and Northern Lights Casino hosted the “Water Connects Us All” conference that combined for the first time ever the annual meetings of both the Minnesota Lakes and Rivers and Minnesota Coalition of Lakes Association.

The two-day event was highlighted by Senator Carrie Rudd, Representative John Persell, Meteorologist Paul Huttner, and DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen giving presentations regarding the importance of taking care of the water in Minnesota.

Strommen was appreciative of the turnout and the interest that community members have with Minnesota’s water. “It’s great to be in Walker, it’s great to be with a group of folks who represent their lake associations and know the importance of water to our state and know the importance of our lakes and rivers to our state,” said Strommen.

To go along with taking care of Minnesota’s water, many members on hand, including Joe Shneider, the Minnesota Coalition of Lake Associations President, simply wanted to get the word out about how they can help Minnesota communities.

“If you are a member of a lake association anywhere in the state and you don’t feel connected enough and don’t feel like you know enough about what to do or how to do it, or who to talk to, then get in touch with MNCOLA.org. We are there to help lake associations do the best they can to protect their waters,” said Shneider.

The Minnesota Lakes and Rivers and Minnesota Coalition of Lakes Association plan to continue to hold joint annual meetings in the future.

Chaz Mootz

Contact the Author

Chaz Mootz — cmootz@lptv.org

Related Posts

“Water Connects Us All” Conference Set For June 17 & 18 In Walker

Louise Lake Drowning Victim Identified

Cass County Sherriff’s Office Investigating Possible Drowning On Louise Lake

Fishing Season Opener Comes With Risk Of Spreading Aquatic Invasive Species

Latest Story

Lakeland Team of the Year- Roseau Girls Basketball vs. Warroad Girls Hockey

The 2018-19 high school sports season is all wrapped up, so we’ve decided to take a look back at some of the memorable teams and performances
Posted on Jun. 18 2019

Latest Stories

Lakeland Team of the Year- Roseau Girls Basketball vs. Warroad Girls Hockey

Posted on Jun. 18 2019

City Of Bemidji Accepting Applications For 2019 Specialty Archery Hunt

Posted on Jun. 18 2019

Bovey Man Charged With Multiple Felonies

Posted on Jun. 18 2019
justice

Nashwauk Man Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison In Sexual Conduct Case

Posted on Jun. 18 2019

ATV Crash Injures Woman In Rural Backus

Posted on Jun. 18 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Show your support for Lakeland PBS

Donate