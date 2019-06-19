Cass County/Northern Lights Casino Holds “Water Connects Us All” Conference

Cass County and Northern Lights Casino hosted the “Water Connects Us All” conference that combined for the first time ever the annual meetings of both the Minnesota Lakes and Rivers and Minnesota Coalition of Lakes Association.

The two-day event was highlighted by Senator Carrie Rudd, Representative John Persell, Meteorologist Paul Huttner, and DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen giving presentations regarding the importance of taking care of the water in Minnesota.

Strommen was appreciative of the turnout and the interest that community members have with Minnesota’s water. “It’s great to be in Walker, it’s great to be with a group of folks who represent their lake associations and know the importance of water to our state and know the importance of our lakes and rivers to our state,” said Strommen.

To go along with taking care of Minnesota’s water, many members on hand, including Joe Shneider, the Minnesota Coalition of Lake Associations President, simply wanted to get the word out about how they can help Minnesota communities.

“If you are a member of a lake association anywhere in the state and you don’t feel connected enough and don’t feel like you know enough about what to do or how to do it, or who to talk to, then get in touch with MNCOLA.org. We are there to help lake associations do the best they can to protect their waters,” said Shneider.

The Minnesota Lakes and Rivers and Minnesota Coalition of Lakes Association plan to continue to hold joint annual meetings in the future.