Cass County Missing Person Investigation

Oct. 4 2019

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a missing person’s case in the Outing, MN area. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office requests the public’s assistance in
locating an adult female, Michelle Mae, age 35, of Outing MN.

Mae was last seen in the area on October 2, 2019. Mae is described as 5’ 1” tall with green eyes. Mae’s vehicle is also missing and described as a 2004 Jeep Liberty black in color.

Anyone with information about Mae or her vehicle whereabouts is asked to contact the Cass County Sheriff’s Office at 218-547-1424 or 1-800-450-2677.

Chaz Mootz

