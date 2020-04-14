Cass County Man Sentenced To Over 20 Years In Prison

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A Cass County man was charged and will serve prison time for five counts of criminal sexual acts on three children.

According to a release from Cass County, Richard Dean Wilson, Jr of Walker plead guilty in court on Thursday and was sentenced immediately after.

The investigation started around March of 2015 and discovered that Richard Dean Wilson, Jr, from Walker had committed sexual acts against minors.

Law enforcement officers located an IP address that shared programs that distributed images and videos of child pornography. The IP address was tracked to the home of Wilson. In June of 2016, search warrants were issued for the computers at the home where Wilson lived and were found in a locked room. The computers were then sent to the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for forensic analysis.

In March of 2017, BCA found over 20 manufactured pornographic videos on the computers. Videos showed evidence of Wilson having sexual contact with a female child. Other videos show Wilson having sexual contact with an infant.

The videos were time-stamped and created between March 2015 thru February 2016.

Wilson then provided a statement where he admitted that he had created about 20 sexual videos with a now 6-year-old, 13-year-old and a two-three year old who are all females.

Wilson admitted to having sexual contact with all three victims at his mother’s home in Cass County.

