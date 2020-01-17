Cass County Is Reminding Residents To Keep Address Signs Clear In The Midst Of Snow Storm

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reminds residents to make sure that their rural address sign is free of snow and ice to ensure a timely response from emergency personnel in the event of an emergency.

With snow piling up, and in some instances covering up address signs, the snow can make it difficult for responders to find a residence in an emergency situation. Sheriff Burch wants to remind citizens to remove the snow from their address sign, and to inform their snowplow operator not to cover up the sign ensuring that it is visible from both directions.

The address sign is commonly referred to as the blue number sign. In accordance with the policy adopted by the County Board on August 7, 2001, after the initial installation of blue property number signs, the signs become the responsibility of the property owner. If the sign becomes damaged or is in need of being replaced, the property owner may contact the Highway Department for a replacement sign at the owners expense.

The Highway Department office phone number is, 218-547-1211 for a replacement sign.

