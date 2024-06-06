Cass County Farm Bureau, CLC Host Agriculture Safety Training

At the Crow Wing County fairgrounds yesterday, law enforcement students had the opportunity to receive agriculture safety training in a class hosted by the Cass County Farm Bureau and Central Lakes College.

The one-credit class included training in how to handle livestock, animal-at-large calls, and euthanasia if required, as well as how to shut off machinery commonly found on farms. These skills could serve the students well if they join a police force based in a rural area.

“Agriculture is going to have a very large impact on the local community, which in case we’ll deal with them directly eventually,” said Cass County Farm Bureau VP Mike Sams. “So if they understand or have a little idea what’s going on, the farmers and ranchers don’t want their animals at large any more than anybody else does. And if we can work together, we can have a safer outcome for everybody.”

There were 19 Central Lakes College students and 10 from the Farm Bureau in attendance at the training.