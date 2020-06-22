Cass County Environmental Services Department Announces Meeting

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Cass County Environmental Services Department announced a meeting with the community to discuss the department starting a program to test private wells where people have expressed concern about potential groundwater contamination from agricultural activity. The meeting will be virtual and is set to start at 9:30 a.m. on June 26th.

The department also plans to emphasize best management practices for producers to more efficiently irrigate and reduce the use of agricultural

chemicals, plus use more winter cover crops.

The breakdown of the meeting is as follows:

-Pineland Sands Environmental Review Update (Mike Tauber)

-Up the Creek Meats Farmer Spotlight: Matthew Rohr, Pine Stone Farm

(pinestonefarm.com)

-Research project on watercraft-generated wave impact (Gull Chain of Lakes Association

Board Members, Uldis Birznieks and Steve Frawley)

-Discussion on how lake associations are working during COVID-19 (time permitting)

