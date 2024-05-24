May 24, 2024 | By: Lakeland News

Cass County Deputies Apprehend Suspect Following Pursuit in Rural Boy River

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended a suspect following a pursuit Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Bryan Welk says a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in rural Boy River, in Boy River Township, around 5 p.m. for traffic violations. But the suspect vehicle backed quickly into the law enforcement vehicle, striking it, and then fled from the scene.

After a short pursuit which ended on a dead-end road, the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene and was later located.

The driver was treated for a medical emergency on scene and was transported via helicopter to a St. Cloud hospital. Formal charges on the suspect are pending.

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

Community

Level 3 Predatory Offender Now Living in Cass Lake Area

Sports

Moorhead Softball Defeats Brainerd, Puts Warriors into Elimination Bracket

Sports

Sebeka Softball Holds on to Beat Blackduck in Section 5A Quarterfinals

Sports

Bemidji Baseball Bests Hermantown in Doubleheader