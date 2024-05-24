Cass County Deputies Apprehend Suspect Following Pursuit in Rural Boy River

Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputies apprehended a suspect following a pursuit Wednesday evening.

Sheriff Bryan Welk says a deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle in rural Boy River, in Boy River Township, around 5 p.m. for traffic violations. But the suspect vehicle backed quickly into the law enforcement vehicle, striking it, and then fled from the scene.

After a short pursuit which ended on a dead-end road, the driver of the vehicle fled from the scene and was later located.

The driver was treated for a medical emergency on scene and was transported via helicopter to a St. Cloud hospital. Formal charges on the suspect are pending.