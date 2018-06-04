Lakeland PBS
Cass County ATV Crash Results In Fatality

Josh Peterson
Jun. 4 2018
A Boy River teenager is dead after crashing an ATV Sunday evening.

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch says the crash was reported at approximately 5:09pm. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an ATV crash on private property in rural Boy River MN.

Deputies and responders arrived and learned that a 9-year-old male victim of Boy River MN, had been operating a 2015 Yamaha 700 ATV with a 15-year-old male passenger when they lost control in a water hole flipping the ATV on top of them.

The ATV was removed off the driver and lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful at the scene. The passenger was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Assisting at the scene was North Memorial Ambulance and Longville Fire Department.

An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office and the investigation continues.

Josh Peterson
