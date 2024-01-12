Lakeland PBS

Cass Co. Soil and Water Conservation District Receives Award from DNR

Lakeland News — Jan. 11 2024

Credit: MN DNR

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has presented its annual Ecological and Water Resources Recognition Award to the Cass County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The award was presented at the Minnesota Association of Soil and Water Conservation District’s convention on Dec. 12. Ecological and Water Resources Division Director Katie Smith said the Cass County SWCD has “made significant contributions to water resource management through partnerships and programs, with an energy and understanding that is admirable.”

Among the accomplishments cited was the Cass County SWCD’s partnership with local organizations and landowners on projects utilizing watershed-based implementation funding in the Leech Lake River, Pine River, and Mississippi River watersheds. Their work with townships and other local governments to locate and inventory existing culverts was also recognized.

Updated 10:18 p.m. with photo of award recipients.

