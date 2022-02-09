Cass Co. Sheriff Tom Burch Announces He Will Not Seek Re-election

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch announced today he will not be seeking re-election this fall.

Burch has served as Cass County Sheriff since first being elected in 2010. He has served with the Sheriff’s Office for more than three decades.

In a press release, Burch said it is with mixed feelings that he is announcing he is not seeking re-election. Burch said serving as Sheriff has been an honor and privilege which he has never taken lightly, and he extended his thanks to the committed staff at the Cass County Sheriff’s Office for their dedication and professionalism.

