City of Bemidji Votes For Citywide Mask Mandate

Cases of COVID-19 in Beltrami County Rise to Over 100

Betsy Melin — Jul. 20 2020

There have now been over 100 cases of COVID-19 in Beltrami County cumulatively so far. There has been a total of 111 cases recorded so far, with 52 new cases in the county reported in just the last week.

Sanford Health has reported six hospitalizations so far, with three people currently hospitalized within a special care unit designated specifically for those with COVID-19.

At Monday night’s Bemidji City Council meeting, officials from Sanford Health emphasized the importance of mask-wearing as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

