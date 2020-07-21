Cases of COVID-19 in Beltrami County Rise to Over 100

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

There have now been over 100 cases of COVID-19 in Beltrami County cumulatively so far. There has been a total of 111 cases recorded so far, with 52 new cases in the county reported in just the last week.

Sanford Health has reported six hospitalizations so far, with three people currently hospitalized within a special care unit designated specifically for those with COVID-19.

At Monday night’s Bemidji City Council meeting, officials from Sanford Health emphasized the importance of mask-wearing as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today