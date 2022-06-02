Lakeland PBS

Case of Man Charged in Minnesota Clinic Attack Goes to Jury

Lakeland News — Jun. 2 2022

Gregory Ulrich

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — The case of a man accused in a shooting attack on a Minnesota medical clinic last year that killed one staff member and wounded four others has reached the jury.

KARE-TV reports that jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon, following testimony by the defendant, Gregory Ulrich, and short closing arguments. Ulrich is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts in the shooting in Buffalo, northwest of Minneapolis.

Prosecutors began closing arguments by naming each person who was shot, calling them “innocent, defenseless victims who were front-line workers in the medical field.” Ulrich’s attorney tried to dispel the notion that the attack was premeditated. Investigators have said Ulrich was addicted to opioids and angry his supply had been cut off.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Man Accused in MN Clinic Shooting Declines to Look at Survivors

Click It or Ticket Seat Belt Campaign Now Underway for 2022

2021 Named Deadliest Summer on MN Roads in 14 Years

People Gather in Bemidji on Two-Year Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.