Case of Man Charged in Minnesota Clinic Attack Goes to Jury

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — The case of a man accused in a shooting attack on a Minnesota medical clinic last year that killed one staff member and wounded four others has reached the jury.

KARE-TV reports that jurors began deliberating Thursday afternoon, following testimony by the defendant, Gregory Ulrich, and short closing arguments. Ulrich is charged with murder, attempted murder and other counts in the shooting in Buffalo, northwest of Minneapolis.

Prosecutors began closing arguments by naming each person who was shot, calling them “innocent, defenseless victims who were front-line workers in the medical field.” Ulrich’s attorney tried to dispel the notion that the attack was premeditated. Investigators have said Ulrich was addicted to opioids and angry his supply had been cut off.

