Carrie Chapman Catt: Warrior for Women

The compelling story of Iowa suffragist Carrie Chapman Catt, who devoted most of her life to the expansion of women’s rights nationwide and around the world, and is recognized as one of the key leaders of the American women’s suffrage movement. Her political strategies and organizational skills led to the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution 100 years ago on August 18, 1920.