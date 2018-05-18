Carr To Seek Fourth Term as Wadena County Sheriff

The Wadena County Sheriff Michael D. Carr, announced this week he will seek a fourth term as Wadena County Sheriff.

Carr was first elected Sheriff in 2006 and has worked in law enforcement for a total of 24 years. He started his career working with the Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office in 1994 and the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office in 1995. He worked with the Verndale and Staples Police Departments as a part-time officer, and then as a patrol officer for the Menahga, Baxter, and Wadena Police Departments, and eventually for the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office as a full-time deputy sheriff.

Sheriff Carr has an Associate of Arts Degree from Brainerd Community College, Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Bemidji State University and Skills Component Training from Hibbing Community College. He is a 2007 Graduate of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association School and 2008 graduate of the National Sheriff’s School in Longmont, Colorado.

He served as President of the Minnesota Sheriff’s Association in 2017 and currently sits on the 2018 Board of Directors as Past President. Carr has attended many leadership training courses throughout his career, and has specialized in many areas of law enforcement including adult and child protection investigation, narcotics investigation, field training officer and as a team leader of the Wadena/Hubbard County Swat Team.

According to a press release, “As Sheriff, I have always appreciated the support that the people of Wadena County have shown me,” said Carr. “I have always strived to provide you with a Sheriff’s Office that is innovative, progressive, and proactive; one that truly cares for the people we serve. I feel that there is no greater honor than serving in the county I have grown up in and raised my family, just like many of you. My loyalty to you and this county is something I take very seriously, day in and day out, something that I am always aware of every time I put on this uniform, which you have given me the privilege to wear.”

Carr said that after being elected Sheriff at age 34, he believes he is truly in the prime of his professional career, and believes he has assembled a top-notch staff to deliver law enforcement service to the county. “My experience, education, and specialized training enable me to provide a professional, effective administration and lead a staff that is responsive to all Wadena County residents,” he said according to a press release.

In the past 11 years, the WCSO has focused on how they have responded to day-to-day calls, on technology advancements, on a drug task force to rid the county of drugs, on working with school administrations to make our schools safer, and on the several natural disasters that have occurred in the county.