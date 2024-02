Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Sunday, February 25 at 7:00pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate the legendary performers in a look back at their decades-long careers and ongoing songwriting partnership. Featuring performances of King’s classics, including “It’s Too Late,” “You’ve Got a Friend,” and Taylor’s “Sweet Baby James,” “Fire and Rain,” “Shower the People,” and many more.