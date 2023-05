Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Saturday, June 03 at 7pm – Tune in or stream with the PBS app and online at video.lptv.org.

Celebrate the music icon in a triumphant homecoming concert on May 26, 1973, that captured King at her critical and commercial peak, basking in the enormous popularity of her album Tapestry. Includes a behind-the-scenes look at her legendary career.