Carol Olson Celebrates 34 Years At Bemidji Area Chamber Of Commerce

Destiny Wiggins — Feb. 26 2020

The Bemidji Area Chamber of Commerce will be saying their goodbyes soon to Carol Olson. Olson grew up in Bemidji and has worked with the Chamber for 34 years. Olson will retire from the Chamber on March 1st.

The Chamber will be hosting a celebration service for both Carol Olson and Dean Beattie, who is also leaving the Chamber, on Thursday at the Tourist Information Center.

