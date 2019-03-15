Lakeland PBS
Carnegie Library Construction Update

Mar. 14 2019

Progress is being made inside and outside of the historical Carnegie Library building in Bemidji since construction began on it at the end of last summer. Currently, they are in the process of working on a new heating and cooling system.

Friends of the Carnegie Treasurer Catherine Marchand said that as soon as the basement is ready for tenants, they will have people moving in to the Carnegie Library to work down there.

“The timing is good, we’re on schedule according to the architects and the builders,” Marchand said. “We are planning to be finished with the construction, restorations by the end of June. So that’s the goal and it seems like everything is working so far.”

Marshand says that they are already planning a community celebration in August for Bemidji’s Carnegie Library.

Malaak Khattab

