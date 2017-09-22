DONATE

Car Vs. Horse Crash Sends Driver To The Hospital

Josh Peterson
Sep. 22 2017
An early morning crash in Ottertail County has sent the driver to the hospital after striking a horse.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at 5:18a.m. on Highway 108 east of Dent in Edna Township.

The driver, Leah Marie Orner, 29, of Fargo was driving a 1993 Lincoln Town Car eastbound when she struck a horse in the roadway. The vehicle came to rest in a field on the North side of the roadway.

Orner was airlifted from the Perham Hospital to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. The Minnesota State Patrol says Orner suffered life-threatening injuries.

