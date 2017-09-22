Car Vs. Horse Crash Sends Driver To The Hospital

An early morning crash in Ottertail County has sent the driver to the hospital after striking a horse.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash happened at 5:18a.m. on Highway 108 east of Dent in Edna Township.

The driver, Leah Marie Orner, 29, of Fargo was driving a 1993 Lincoln Town Car eastbound when she struck a horse in the roadway. The vehicle came to rest in a field on the North side of the roadway.

Orner was airlifted from the Perham Hospital to Sanford Medical Center in Fargo. The Minnesota State Patrol says Orner suffered life-threatening injuries.