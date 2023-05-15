Lakeland PBS

Car Driven into Pond at Baxter Gas Station on Sunday

Lakeland News — May. 15 2023

A 53-year-old Pillager man managed to avoid serious injury on Mother’s Day after driving his car into a pond in Baxter.

The accident happened in the parking lot of Casey’s General Store and gas station at the corner of Highway 210 and Baxter Drive. Witnesses say they saw Jeffrey Robertson driving erratically through the gas pumps and around the parking lot before jumping the curb and rolling down the hill into the water. According to the Baxter Police Department, none of the bystanders were hurt during the incident.

Robertson was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving after refusing a field sobriety test. As of Monday afternoon, Robertson remained in the Crow Wing County Jail awaiting formal charges.

