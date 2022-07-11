Car Crash Near Pequot Lakes Results in One Death

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A two vehicle collision on Saturday morning sent three people to the hospital and resulted in one death.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol (MSP), they were alerted of a car accident at 9:24 A.M. on July 9th. A 2012 Dodge Caravan driven by Joseph Howard Benson, 56, of Nevis, was traveling northbound on Highway 371. The car was approaching the intersection of County Road 107 and Highway 371. A 2001 Chrysler Sebring, driven by 88-year-old Anita Elaine Hollar from St. Cloud, was crossing eastbound to County Road 29 when the Caravan struck the Sebring.

Hallar had one passenger with her, that being Tyler Amber Hallar, 21, of Phoenix, Arizona. Tyler sustained life threatening injuries in the crash. She was airlifted to a hospital in Duluth. Anita Hallar died at the scene.

Benson had two passengers with him at the time of the accident. 63-year-old Anthony Jay Budreau of Cass Lake was not injured. David Lee LeDoux, 40, of Belcourt, North Dakota, did receive life threatening injuries and was transported to a hospital in Duluth. Benson was sent to St. Josephs in Brainerd with non-life threatening injuries.

Everyone involved all wore seat belts when the collision occurred. The MSP reports that no alcohol was involved. Road conditions were dry at the time.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office, Pequot Lakes Police Department and Fire Department, and Nisswa Police Department all assisted on the scene.

