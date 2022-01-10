Car Crash Caused By Sleeping

Click to print (Opens in new window)

20 year old Madalynn Frenzel was traveling west on Highway 10. Frenzel fell asleep behind the wheel and drove the vehicle off the road, hit a snowbank and rolled into the median.

Frenzel was not alone, she had 21 year old Toni Kimble riding as a passenger. Both Frenzel and Kimble were transported to St. Gabriels Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison county Sheriffs Office reports at approximately 3:44 am, om 1-8-22 of a one vehicle accident on Highway 10 near 270th Street, approximately one mile north of Cushing,MN.

