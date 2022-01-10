Car Crash Caused By Sleeping
20 year old Madalynn Frenzel was traveling west on Highway 10. Frenzel fell asleep behind the wheel and drove the vehicle off the road, hit a snowbank and rolled into the median.
Frenzel was not alone, she had 21 year old Toni Kimble riding as a passenger. Both Frenzel and Kimble were transported to St. Gabriels Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.
The Morrison county Sheriffs Office reports at approximately 3:44 am, om 1-8-22 of a one vehicle accident on Highway 10 near 270th Street, approximately one mile north of Cushing,MN.
