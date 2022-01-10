Lakeland PBS

Car Crash Caused By Sleeping

Ryan BowlerJan. 10 2022

20 year old Madalynn Frenzel was traveling west on Highway 10. Frenzel fell asleep behind the wheel and drove the vehicle off the road, hit a snowbank and rolled into the median.

Frenzel was not alone, she had 21 year old Toni Kimble riding as a passenger. Both Frenzel and Kimble were transported to St. Gabriels Hospital by Mayo Clinic Ambulance with unknown injuries.

The Morrison county Sheriffs Office reports at approximately 3:44 am, om 1-8-22 of a one vehicle accident on Highway 10 near 270th Street, approximately one mile north of Cushing,MN.

 

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Ryan Bowler

Related Posts

MN COVID-19 Case Positivity Rate Reaches Record 15.6%

One Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash Near Little Falls

Girl Struck by Truck in Polk County, Has Minor Injuries

4,149 New COVID-19 Cases, 71 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.