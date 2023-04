Click to print (Opens in new window)

A car collided with a train just west of Brainerd on Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened near mile marker 115 on Highway 210 where W Gull River Rd SW crosses the railroad tracks that run parallel to Highway 210.

Law enforcement has not released any details yet about the crash. Lakeland News will update this story when more information becomes available.

